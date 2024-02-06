Business Lao Cai ensures smooth cross-border trade during Tet Customs officials will be on duty to ensure smooth flow of goods via Lao Cai Border Gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, head of the province’s economic zone authority Vuong Quoc Vinh said on February 6.

Business Lang Son strictly quarantines cross-border farm produce Authorities in border areas of the northern province of Lang Son have tightened inspection and management, and used modern specialised equipment to rigorously control the safety of agricultural products exported to and imported from China via border gates, in a bid to prevent the spread of both traditional and exotic diseases.

Business Hai Phong expands industrial parks to draw more FDI The northern port city of Hai Phong is rolling out measures to make breakthroughs in the development of economic zones (EZ) and industrial parks (IP) to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).