Business Vietnam’s top 1,000 corporate income taxpayers announced The General Department of Taxation has announced the list of top 1,000 corporate income taxpayers (V.1000) in Vietnam in 2022.

Business Vietnamese, UK businesses boost trade, investment cooperation A trade and investment promotion forum was held in London on October 16 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the West London Chamber of Commerce (WLCC), bringing together businesses from the two countries.

Business Farm produce of Lang Son introduced in Netherlands The northern mountainous province of Lang Son introduced its typical farm produce to businesses in the Netherlands at a seminar held in Rotterdam on October 16.

Business Vietnam Medipharm Expo to open in Hanoi this December The 29th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from December 7 to 9.