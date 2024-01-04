Business HCM City’s macro-economic report published A report on the macro-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City in 2023, which also gives forecasts related to the southern hub’s economic growth in 2024, was launched at a seminar held by the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) and the municipal Statistics Office on January 4.

Business Petrol prices drop slightly Retail prices of petrol have been revised down slightly in the latest adjustment on January 4 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Over 23.7 billion USD in public investment disbursed in 2023 As much as 579.8 trillion VND (23.77 billion USD) worth of public investment was disbursed last year, equivalent to 73.5% of the yearly plan and nearly 82% of that assigned by the Prime Minister, according to the Ministry of Finance.