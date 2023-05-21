QR codes are now being used at the ancient temple dedicated to Princess Phat Kim in Truong Yen commune, Hoa Lu district, to better engage with visitors. Through a simple scan with their smartphone, tourists are able to access information on the historical site, which was built during the Le Dynasty to honour the princess.

Under the programme to digitalise local historical and cultural tourism sites, youth unions at all levels in Hoa Lu district carefully studied the information that tourists usually seek. They then chose tourist sites and worked with relevant agencies to develop attractive content, such as infographics and videos, which were then digitalised through QR codes.



QR codes have already been used at other provincial and national historical and cultural tourist sites, helping visitors access information, images, and videos on the sites in both Vietnamese and English.



The digitalisation of historical and cultural sites is considered a breakthrough in the preservation and promotion of local heritage. Nine relic sites in Ninh Binh have been digitalised so far.

Housing nearly 390 provincial and national relic sites, including five national treasures, Ninh Binh is capitalising on digital technology to preserve its historical and cultural values while boosting tourism development./.

VNA