On the afternoon of May 27, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Patrick Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation.

The government leader thanked Intel for expanding investment in Vietnam and participating in the process of building the digital government, digital economy, and digital society in the country.

Chinh suggested Intel continue to invest in Vietnam and support the country in building an innovation ecosystem and increasing labor productivity, among others.

Agreeing with the PM's proposals, Patrick Gelsinger said, Intel highly values the workforce of Vietnam. The group has decided to increase investment in the country in the coming time, which is many times higher than the current level.

On the occasion, the Intel CEO praised the business environment in Vietnam, saying that the country is an attractive destination for investors with a dynamic economy, potential market and many cooperation opportunities./.

VNA