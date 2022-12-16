Videos WB economist points to Vietnam’s growth drivers Vietnam’s strong economic performance in 2022 has been driven by several factors, including export, domestic demand and private investment, according to Andrea Coppola, the World Bank’s lead economist.

Business Enterprises to assess competitiveness capacity of HCM City’s departments, districts As many as 15,000 enterprises, cooperatives, and business households are expected to take part in surveys and assessments of the competitiveness capacity of departments, agencies, and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc city.

Business Early warning system for financial market discussed The National Financial Supervisory Commission and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) held a seminar in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 16 to look at building an early warning system for the financial market.

Business Vietravel Airlines launches first international service Vietravel Airlines, which began operation in late 2020, on December 16 launched its first international route connecting Hanoi and Bangkok with one return flight each day.