Society Vietnam pushes for better legal framework against discrimination based on sexual orientation Vietnam has been pushing for legal reforms to provide suitable regulatory framework against all types of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a workshop in Hanoi on May 27.

Society Vietnam-Laos solidarity friendship year celebration in full swing The Vietnam Consulate General in the Lao northern province of Luang Prabang and the local Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association have kicked off a host of events to mark the Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

Society Scholarships presented to people with disabilities in HCM City As many as 300 children with disabilities and orphans in Ho Chi Minh City were presented with scholarships and gifts on May 27 on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1).

Society Minister requires stricter control of transportation costs Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The on May 26 requested units under the ministry to strengthen inspection and control of transportation costs and traffic safety in transportation activities.