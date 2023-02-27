Business MB Cambodia Bank debuts as commercial lending institution The MB Cambodia Bank, Public limited Company (MB Cambodia) officially launched its services on February 27 as a commercial bank wholly invested by Vietnam’s Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB).

Videos Credit growth projected to reach 14-15% in 2023 The State Bank of Vietnam has expected credit growth to hit 14-15% this year, leaving a possibility that it might adjust the orientation to suit the actual business situation and developments.

Business Ca Mau looks to the future with renewable energy projects The southernmost province of Ca Mau continues to invite investments into key projects this year, especially those in renewable energy in an effort to effectively tap its potential and advantages in sustainable development.

Business Poland seeks to promote exports of food products to Vietnam Vietnam and Poland both grow a lot of agricultural products, but they are complementary to each other, offering them the opportunity to tie up, a bilateral business matching heard in Ho Chi Minh City on February 24.