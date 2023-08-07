Professor Tran Thanh Van, chairman of Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam), speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – An international scientific conference “Windows on the Universe” opened on August 7 in the central province of Binh Dinh, with the participation of nearly 200 international scientists and presenters.

The conference is an academic forum for domestic and international scientists to collaborate, exchange ideas, and discuss the latest discoveries in the fields of particle physics, high energy physics, and astronomy. They can also share knowledge and present research results on the latest advances in those sciences.

The conference will have 31 sessions with plenary sessions and specialised thematic sessions on astrophysics, and high energy physics. On its sidelines, international scientists are offered opportunities to learn about local cultural history, and visit famous tourist destinations of Binh Dinh.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Professor Tran Thanh Van, chairman of Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam), said that the conference creates conditions for young researchers to present their ideas and participate in discussions with senior researchers, paving the way for further cooperation and development.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat said that the Party, State, and Government always pay attention to the development of basic sciences - a foundation and premise for science and technology development.

He said Vietnam's basic sciences in general and Vietnam's physics in particular have made much progress in the past 10 years.

At the conference.

Vietnamese also contributes practical initiatives that serve the United Nations' sustainable development goals, the minister said, calling on scientists to make recommendations to policymakers and State managers for the sustainable development of Vietnam.

Secretary of the Binh Dinh provincial Party Committee Ho Quoc Dung said that generations of provincial leaders have worked to turn Binh Dinh into a destination for scientists, considering it a direction in the province's economic development strategy.

He said that scientific works of high value will soon be produced there, contributing to the development of science in Vietnam, adding the province is committed to accompanying with “Rencontres du Vietnam” Association

The “Rencontres du Vietnam” Association was founded in 1993 by Professor Tran Thanh Van, aiming to support Vietnam in terms of science and education. A series of “Rencontres du Vietnam” programmes have been held in Binh Dinh since then./.