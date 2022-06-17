According to the General Statistics Office, international arrivals to Vietnam reached 172,900, a month-on-month rise of over 70 percent.

For the January-May period, Vietnam welcomed a total of 365,300 international arrivals, 4.5 times higher than the same period last year but 95 percent lower than the same period of 2019, when COVID-19 restrictions were not in place.



Data from Google showed that there were rapid increases in the search volume for holidays in Vietnam, making the country one of the most-searched destinations since international tourism was reopened on March 15.

Searches for airlines to Vietnam increased drastically, by 800 percent as of mid-April over the same period last year. Searches for hotels in Vietnam increased by 114 percent.

Vietnam is aiming to receive five million foreign tourists this year./.

VNA