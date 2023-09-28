According to statistics, the period saw airports across the country welcoming 89 million passengers, including 23.7 million foreigners, up 20% and nearly 270% year-on-year, respectively.

Vietnamese airlines transported 44 million passengers, an increase of 20% compared to the same period in 2022. Of the total volume, 11.5 million were foreigners, soaring by over 300% annually.

The international air transport market continues to maintain its recovery momentum for most traditional markets and records the presence of some new markets in Central Asia, according to the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority.

Experts said the recovery of foreign passenger throughput is due to the open-door policies of countries, especially those in Northeast Asia./.

VNA