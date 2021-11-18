Society Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association convenes second congress Vu Viet Ngoan was re-elected President of the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association for the 2021-26 tenure during its second congress held on November 18.

Society Vietnam Education Conference to scrutinise school culture amid reforms The Vietnam Education Conference (VEC) slated for November 21 will take a look at the school culture amid education-training reforms, heard a media briefing of the organisers held in Hanoi on November 18.

Society Symposium discusses sustainable development governance amidst COVID-19 The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) on November 17 held a Vietnam symposium on sustainable development governance in the context of COVID-19 pandemic in both online and in-person formats in Vietnam and several countries.