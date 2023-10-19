Videos PM attends Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Riyadh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia business forum on October 19 in Riyadh as part of his trip to the Middle Eastern country to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

Business Vietnamese, Belgian businesses seek to expand partnership A Vietnam-Belgium business meeting was held in Brussels on October 18, aiming to create a chance for direct discussions and connections among enterprises of the two countries.

Business PM attends Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Riyadh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pointed to substantial potential for Vietnam and Saudi Arabia to foster their cooperation while addressing a business forum in Riyadh on October 19 (local time) as part of his trip to the Middle East nation to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit.