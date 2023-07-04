Business Sumitomo Group explores 400 million USD investment in IP in Thanh Hoa Sumitomo Corporation and the People's Committee of north central Thanh Hoa province have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore investment opportunities in constructing industrial zones in the west of Thanh Hoa city, along with the establishment of logistics and urban centres.

Business SSC warns investors of fake documents The State Securities Commission (SSC) on July 3 warned investors that there are forged documents to deceive investors, specifically the fake certificate of registration of establishment of public funds issued on May 10, 2023.

Business Korean retailers eye opportunities in Vietnam Retail firms of the Republic of Korea (RoK) are stepping up efforts to tap into the Vietnamese market, which has huge growth potential thanks to its rapid economic growth and a high proportion of the working age population.

Business Forestry products bring home over 6.4 billion USD from exports in H1 Vietnam raked in an estimated 6.42 billion USD from forestry product exports in the first half of 2023, down 28.8% year on year, according to the Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.