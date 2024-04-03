Int’l processing, packaging exhibition opens in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 17th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference (ProPak Vietnam 2024) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3.

The three-day event attracts 310 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories, including India, the Republic of Korea, China’s HongKong, Singapore, Spain, and the US. It also features a number of international conferences, seminars, and technical sessions.

Joseph Ross Jocson, Chairman of Asian Packaging Federation, said visitors will meet many leading experts and enterprises in the industry to update a variety of solutions to improve production and business in the future. In addition, the business community is also helped to directly access useful information in the domestic and global markets on packaging processing and packaging technology.

Chu Thi Van Anh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Association (VBA), said that coming to ProPak Vietnam 2024, businesses will have a chance to look for new packaging materials, access technology and innovative technical ideas from around the world, and cooperate with potential suppliers. Meanwhile, visitors will have an opportunity to explore large operating machineries with authentic factory-like experiences right at the exhibition.

ProPak Vietnam is a top sourcing and networking trade event for food, beverages, and pharmaceutical processing and packaging technology in Vietnam. Since its inception in 2003, ProPak Vietnam has grown into a regional industry hub which has helped improve the processing and packaging sector in Vietnam and beyond./.