Int’l processing, packaging exhibition opens
ProPak Vietnam 2023 brings together more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories. (Photo: ProPak Vietnam)HCM City (VNA) – Innovative machinery, equipment and technologies that help processing and packaging enterprises upgrade their production chain, enlarge their scales and adhere to sustainable standards are being introduced at the 16th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition for Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam 2023), which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.
The event brings together more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories, including the US, the UK, France, Italy, Japan, and Singapore. It has also lured the participation of prestigious brands such as Kyouwa, Transicom, Fuji Seal, FPT and MT Food.
General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam BT Tee said that Vietnam’s food and beverage processing and packaging have enjoyed strong growth on the back of e-commerce, delivery apps, and the free trade agreements that the country has engaged in.
However, it has posed a great challenge for the country such as an increasing amount of waste generated by the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, he said, adding the ProPak Vietnam is organised annually to introduce equipment and technologies that can optimise processing and packaging process and meet the needs of sustainable development.
Along with an exhibition area of more than 10,000 square metres, ProPak Vietnam 2023 also features a series of international conferences revolving around topics within the processing and packaging sector. They encompass cutting-edge packaging technologies, recent regulations concerning manufacturers' extended responsibilities under Vietnam's Environmental Protection Law, and other solutions to enhance production efficiency and minimise negative environmental impact.
The exhibition will run until November 10.