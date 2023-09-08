With the theme “Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability”, the expo sees 199 buyers from 42 countries and territories that are key and potential inbound tourism markets for Vietnam, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Poland, the US, France, Malaysia, and New Zealand.

The organiser expects 25,000 visitors to attend and more than 9,000 networking sessions to take place between exhibitors and buyers.

The expo running from August 7-9 is among events that drive growth in Vietnam’s international tourist markets. It is expected to increase the flow of visitors and boost tourism revenue through trade connections both domestically and internationally.

HCM City welcomed nearly 25 million tourists in the first eight months of this year, nearly 3 million of whom were foreign visitors, or more than double the figure in the same period last year. Revenue in the eight-month period exceeded 100 trillion VND, equivalent to 4.15 billion USD./.

