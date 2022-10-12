At the Eh San mosque, leaders of the An Giang Cham Women’s Association are meeting with the Muslim community representative board and local authorities to discuss a list of poor households that need help. Ten households in Da Phuoc commune in An Phu district will be given rice packages in October.

The women’s association was established at the end of 2019 with more than 100 initial members.

Through many meaningful activities, it has attracted more than 1,000 Islamic Cham women from 9 mosques in 8 communes in the province.

Each member voluntarily contributes about 4 US cents to a fund helping the poor. The money is used to help disadvantaged people suffering from illness or accidents or to buy rice packages to support nearly 30 needy households each month.

The activity has attracted many local sponsors.

In the past, Islamic Cham women rarely made social contacts. After joining the association, they now have the opportunity to meet, share the difficulties, enhance their knowledge, and contribute to helping each other and the needy./.

VNA