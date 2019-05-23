Scene at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Close to 30 leading Israeli companies joined a roundtable conference on business and investment opportunities in Vietnam, which took place in Tel Aviv on May 22.In her opening speech, Sabine Segal, Deputy Director General for International Business Affairs at the Israel Export Institute, said the conference, an initiative of the Vietnamese Embassy and trade office, helps Israeli firms study the Vietnamese market and its opportunities.Highlighting the growth of the two countries’ economic-trade-investment cooperation, she said extensive potential for bilateral multifaceted collaboration should be capitalised on.She unveiled that many Israeli companies operating in the high-tech sector are interested in running businesses and forming partnerships in Vietnam.Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung delivered an overview on Vietnam’s economic development and integration, as well as foreign investment attraction.He pointed to cooperation pillars of the two countries, including trade, agriculture, tourism, investment and science-technology.Vietnamese trade counsellor at the embassy Le Thai Hoa gave a presentation on business climate in the Southeast Asian nation.Hoa also introduced a number of legal frameworks for Vietnam – Israel ties, Israeli investment in Vietnam, as well as the current situation and prospects of trade ties between the two countries.He encouraged Israeli firms to seize business, investment, and collaboration opportunities offered by the Vietnamese market, which could be a gateway for them to reach a wider market of the ASEAN Economic Community.Participating companies raised questions on engagements with Vietnamese partners in the fields of investment, science-technology, and information-telecommunication.At the end of the conference, a number of firms booked appointments with the embassy and trade office for further discussion.Leaders of the Israel Export Institute said they will continue coordinating with the Vietnamese Embassy and trade office to organise similar activities focusing on topics of common interest shared between Vietnamese and Israeli firms.-VNA