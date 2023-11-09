Italian businesses introduce advanced technology in the packaging industry at ProPak Vietnam 2023 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Products of leading Italian firms in the packing production, processing and packaging sector are being introduced at the 16th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference for Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam 2023), which is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 8-10.

Participating in ProPak Vietnam 2023, the Italian enterprises hoped to promote their cutting-edge machines, equipment, technologies, and production chains in the field of processing and packaging for production in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, industrial products, among others in the Vietnamese and other markets.

Fabio De Cillis, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Vietnam, said for many consecutive years, ITA has organised Italian booths at ProPak Vietnam and the number of Italian firms participating in the exhibition has increased significantly. Besides, many Italian importers and distributors have attended the exhibition to seek partners, expand business activties as well as maintaining relations with regional partners and strengthening their brands' presence in the host market.

According to the official, this year marks the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Vietnam. The Southeast Asian country is Italy's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy is Vietnam's 4th biggest trading partner in the European Union (EU). This creates a strong motivation for the business communities of the two countries to step up trade cooperation.

Statistics showed that, despite global challenges, bilateral trade in 2022 reached the highest-ever level, at 6.2 billion USD, up 11% compared to the figure in 2021. The Italian government has included Vietnam in the list of 20 priority countries to promote trade and investment until 2030./.