At Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024 (Photo: VNA)

– Italian firms are scheduled to partake in events in Ho Chi Minh City promoting Italian food and beverage products to local consumers, said the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).Ongoing is an Italian space run as part of the 12th International Food & Drink, Hotel, Restaurant, Bakery and Food Service Equipment, Supplies (Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024) held in the southern metropolis from March 19 to 21. Within the space, about 20 enterprises in the food industry are showcasing their pasta, cheese, dairy specialties, cakes, wine, and edible oils, among other products.According to Fabio De Cillis, the Director of ITA in Vietnam, participating in Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024 is one of the first promotional activities of the agency this year, aimed at boosting trade relations between Vietnam and Italy. Many Italian companies are eager to introduce high-quality products at reasonable prices to Vietnamese distributors, retailers, and consumers.Following the expo, ITA will sponsor local importers and distributors to join Vinitaly – a wine exhibition held in Verona, Italy, from April 14-17.In June, the agency plans the organisation of a wine-fest called "Borsa Vini Vietnam" in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which will bring together around 25 Italian producers, distributors, and suppliers in the field.With a population of over 100 million people, coupled with growing income and consumer demand, Vietnam is considered an attractive market for Italian food and beverage exporters. The Southeast Asian nation is currently the largest trading partner of Italy within ASEAN, while the latter is the fourth largest trading partner of the former within the EU./.