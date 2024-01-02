Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Jakarta's Health Office has announced that paid COVID-19 vaccinations started from January 2024, but the specific pricing details are still pending regulations from the Ministry of Health.

In late December 2023, the office advised citizens to get vaccinated at the nearest medical facility while the free vaccination programme was still in effect, adding that vaccines are readily available at all district-level medical stations in Jakarta.

Director General of Disease Control and Prevention Rein Rondonuwu said starting from January 1, COVID-19 vaccination has become a regular programme across Indonesia. Those who fail to meet the criteria for vulnerable groups will be required to pay for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The ministry also urged citizens to continue wearing masks and practice hygiene measures to prevent the increased risk of COVID-19 cases, especially among the elderly and those yet to be vaccinated.

Earlier, President Joko Widodo declared that the government would no longer bear the expenses for treating COVID-19 patients, as the country has officially transitioned COVID-19 from a pandemic to an endemic disease./.

