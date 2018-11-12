Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)

- Japan and 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recently set up a mechanism to share information about cyber attacks in order to improve efficiency in dealing with this problem.Nihong Keizai newspaper of Japan reported on November 11 that Japan and ASEAN have developed a specialized information page for their cyber security officials to share information about increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks as well as how to cope with these attacks.Accordingly, the page uses a two-step authentication mechanism, including username and password, and some other information, so that outsiders cannot access it.In the case that a country faces of a cyber attack, information about how the attack has been done and damage caused by it will be shared on the page. If another country has ever been attacked like this, it will share information and give advices on how to deal with.According to Japanese cyber attack experts, some homepages in the ASEAN region still do not have effective network security measures, so there are many potential threats to attacks that can cause great damage.In addition, it is impossible to exclude the possibility that some records of diplomatic dialogues or military operations in the region have been leaked out.Since 2009, Japan and ASEAN have held many conferences on cyber security. At these events, Japan has shared information on how to protect critical infrastructure such as power and transportation networks.-VNA