According to AEON Co Ltd, Japan is importing bananas from several markets, such as Ecuador, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, and Costa Rica. However, Vietnamese bananas gain foothold in Japan thanks to their competitive prices, and a good taste.



Despite recording strong growth, Vietnamese bananas make up only 0.6 percent of Japan's total banana imports.



Japan Customs reports Japan spent roughly 171.2 million USD on importing 244,000 tonnes of bananas in the first quarter of 2022, a decline of 2.5 percent in volume and an increase of 3.5 percent in value.



The Philippines is Japan’s largest supplier of bananas, while Vietnam is their seventh largest supplier of the fruit./.

VNA