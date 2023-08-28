Japanese business travellers in Vietnam to surge in September: JETRO representative
Vietnam’s new visa policy, applicable from August 15, will help the country lure more business travellers from Japan in September, said the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Chief Representative in Ho Chi Minh City Nobuyuki Matsumoto.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's new visa policy, applicable from August 15, will help the country lure more business travellers from Japan in September, said the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Chief Representative in Ho Chi Minh City Nobuyuki Matsumoto.
The JETRO official noted that in the first seven months of this year, Vietnam welcomed 283,668 Japanese visitors, 617 folds higher than that in the same period last year. However, compared to the figure recorded in the same period in 2019 before COVID-19 broke out, the number was equal to only 54%.
The new and more favourable visa policy is expected to bring about positive impacts, especially on Japanese business travelers in September after Japan’s peak tourism season and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, he said.
Currently, 460,000 Vietnamese people are working in Japan, accounting for one fourth of the total foreign workforce in the country, he noted, expressing his hope that Vietnam will increase tourism promotion in Japan.
The JETRO Chief Representative said that from September, JETRO plans to organise various events to strengthen bilateral economic partnership, including a business connection event for Japanese firms and Vietnamese startups slated for Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in September.
In November, JETRO will hold a “Fast Track” event with the participation of leading Vietnamese and Japanese companies who will challenge Vietnamese startups, he revealed.
Nobuyuki Matsumoto said that Japanese investors highly values the development potential of the Vietnamese market. However, he pointed to a number of difficulties facing them, including modest industrial land reserve and complicated administrative procedures in work permit issuance.
He advised Vietnam to stably develop industrial parks, while making more efforts in administrative reform, and developing more high-quality residential areas for Japanese experts in localities.
Recently, the National Assembly has adopted a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through and Residence.
Under this law, the e-visa validity period is extended to 90 days from 30 days. Within 90 days after the e-visa is granted, foreigners can enter and exit Vietnam for unlimited times and without having to apply for new visas. The law also permits citizens of the countries entitled to Vietnam’s unilateral visa exemption to be granted a temporary residence period of 45 days, instead of 15 days like in the past, and have visa granting and temporary residence extension considered in line with regulations.
On August 14, the Vietnamese Government issued two resolutions regarding visa exemption and e-visa for foreign citizens. Under Resolution No. 128 amending Resolution No. 32 issued last year, citizens from 13 countries could stay in Vietnam for 45 days instead of 15 days since their entry, regardless of passport type or purpose of entry if they meet entry requirements in line with Vietnam law.
The 13 countries are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.
Meanwhile, under Resolution No. 127, citizens from all countries and territories around the world can use e-visas to enter Vietnam, also from August 15. It also publishes a list of international border gates that allow foreign nationals to enter and exit using e-visas./.