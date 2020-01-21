Japanese businesses seek investment opportunities in Binh Phuoc
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Binh Phuoc (VNA) – A Japanese business delegation led by Sakai Hironori, President of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association in Hyogo prefecture, on January 21 had a working session with leaders of the Binh Phuoc People’s Committee, toward promoting investment in the southern province.
At the event, Chairman of the Binh Phuoc People’s Committee Tran Tue Hien welcomed the association’s interest in the province’s investment climate, saying that Binh Phuoc hopes the association will serve as a bridge to help Japanese firms understand more about the province’s potential.
He briefed the guest on Binh Phuoc’s economic growth and geographical advantages.
According to Hien, Binh Phuoc is home to 230 foreign-invested projects, including four run by Japan.
Sakai Hironori, for his part, said he will bring more Japanese businesses to the province to learn about the local investment environment and seek cooperation opportunities.
According to Sakai, many Japanese firms are interested in Vietnam thanks to the dynamic young labour force.
The association and Binh Phuoc will jointly hold an event on investment promotion in October this year to bring Japanese firms to the province./.