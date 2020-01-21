Business Maintaining exports critical to cement industry this year Maintaining exports would be critical for the cement industry amid rising production output and anticipated sluggish domestic sales this year.

Business Clear policies – launching platform for private economy Clear mechanisms and policies play a specially important role as a launching platform for the private economic sector to make breakthroughs and greatly contribute to the national economic development.

Business VNPOLY, SSFC team up for yarn production The Vietnam Petrochemical and Fiber Joint Stock Company (VNPOLY) and Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) from China’s Taiwan have agreed to work together to produce drawn textured yarn (DTY) in Vietnam.

Business Localities face difficulties in controlling fishing vessel operations Localities in Vietnam have taken a number of measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing since the country received a “yellow card” warning from the European Commission (EC) in 2017.