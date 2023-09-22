Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko at the Hanoi Opera House. (Photo: VNA)

Sotaro brought Princess Ngoc Hoa to Nagasaki as his wife, with the princess becoming known to the people of Nagasaki as Anio-san, spending the rest of her life there.Commemorating the 50th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, the opera stands as a symbol of future diplomacy that taps into the ancient history of friendship and mutual respect between the two countries.Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Hanoi on September 20 afternoon for the official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).The visit is hoped to contribute to further deepening the friendship between the Vietnamese and Japanese people as well as the ties between the two countries./.