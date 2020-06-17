Japanese NGO funds organic agriculture project in Dong Thap
Japanese non-governmental organisation (NGO) Seed to Table (STT) has provided an assistance package worth 55,000 USD for the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to develop an organic agriculture project in the 2019-2022 period.
Chief Representative of INO Mayu speaks at a meeting with Dong Thap province's representatives (Photo: dongthap.gov)
Dong Thap (VNA) – Japanese non-governmental organisation (NGO) Seed to Table (STT) has provided an assistance package worth 55,000 USD for the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to develop an organic agriculture project in the 2019-2022 period.
Chief Representative of INO Mayu said the project will be carried out in nine communes of Hong Ngu, Thanh Binh, Cao Lanh, Lap Vo, Chau Thanh districts, and Cao Lanh city; and at 12 local secondary and high schools.
Through the project, local farmers will apply organic cultivation techniques in agriculture production, and improve their livelihood by establishing production groups.
It will also help them increase the value of farm produce, better their skills in processing organic farm products and managing the quality of products, and increase market access opportunities.
According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Vo Thanh Ngoan, the project not only supports directly farmers but also equips teachers and pupils with organic agricultural knowledge, thus raising their awareness of the importance of protecting the ecosystems and the environment.
Ngoan said agriculture plays a particularly important role in ensuring food security, creating jobs and income for 70 percent of the local population, and significantly contributing to the province's economic development.
Dong Thap is the second locality in Vietnam to receive support from the Japanese organisation for organic agriculture development. A similar project totaling over 248,000 USD funded by STT was implemented in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre in 2018./.