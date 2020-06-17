Society JICA-funded project helps Da Nang develop Lien Chieu port Representatives of the People’s Committee of central Da Nang city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on conducting survey and data collection for the Lien Chieu Port development project, at a working session in the city on July 17.

Society Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for 2020-2025 set up The Prime Minister has decided to establish and issue the operational regulation of the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for the 2020-2025 period, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Society RoK to launch promotions to attract Vietnamese tourists The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam plans to host a series of cultural and tourism activities in Hanoi to promote tourism to the country, a KTO representative said.