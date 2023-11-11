Japanese painter’s passion for Vietnamese lacquer
Japanese painter Ando Saeko has devoted nearly 30 years to lacquer art and traditional Vietnamese painting. Her artworks in Vietnamese lacquer are on display at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Hanoi.
Painter Ando Saeko introduces her paintings to exhibition-goers at the event marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ando works on her paintings at her workshop in Hoi An. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Art lovers at Ando Saeko’s lacquer painting exhibition entitled “Moon”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
“The vast sky” by Ando Saeko. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
“Autumn moon” by Ando Saeko. (Photo: VNP/VNA)