Business Vietnamese exporters face big losses in suspected cashew nut scams Vietnamese exporters are at risk of losing hundreds of millions of USD in a suspected scam in which they have not received any payment as agreed for 100 containers of cashew nuts already dispatched to a buyer in Italy.

Business Vietnam’s railway freight transport to Europe affected by Russia – Ukraine conflict International railway freight transport between Vietnam and Europe along the route through China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland to Germany and Western European countries is likely to be affected if railways from Poland to Belarus stop operation, according to an official from the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

Business Vietnamese firm joins investment promotion forum in Germany An investment promotion forum to introduce potential and chances of Vietnam’s economic fields was held in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8, seeing the participation of nearly 300 delegates.

Business Hospitality, serviced apartment markets set to pick up The resumption of international flights and the borders reopening in March will not only benefit Vietnam’s hospitality sector but also drive demand for serviced apartments, according to Savills Vietnam.