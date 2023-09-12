Japan's Tokyu Group keen on further promoting cooperation with Binh Duong
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) - Japan's Tokyu Group Chairman Nomoto Hirofumi has pledged to continue cooperating and sharing its 100-year experience with the southern province of Binh Duong to turn the locality into a green, smart and worth-living city.
Hirofumi made the commitment at a meeting with Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong province Nguyen Van Loi on September 12.
Briefing the provincial leader on the outcomes of cooperation between the Tokyu Group and Becamex IDC in developing infrastructure for Binh Duong New City, he said that it has encouraged other Japanese enterprises to invest in Binh Duong, especially in the locality's prioritised areas such as urban development and transport infrastructure expansion.
For his part, Loi welcomed the Tokyu Group's investment in Binh Duong and partnership with Becamex IDC. The two sides have conducted many service and urban development projects in the new city of Binh Duong, helping to implement the province's roadmap in industrial, service and urban development, he noted.
According to the provincial leader, Binh Duong is focusing on developing its transport infrastructure. It has launched the construction of Belt Road No. 3 and will start the building of Ho Chi Minh City-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh Expressway in 2024. Binh Duong is also working with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on a trans-Asia railway project and another to connect the local metro line with Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line, while investing 10 trillion VND to develop a BRT system.
Loi said that Binh Duong has zoned off 20,000 hectares of land for urban development and 25,000 hectares for industrial development. He said the province hopes to strengthen cooperation with strong firms such as Tokyu in prioritised areas.
Currently, Japan is the second biggest investor in Binh Duong province with 350 projects worth 5.9 billion USD.
The Tokyu Group has engaged in many projects in Binh Duong, including Tokyu Binh Duong Garden City that was launched in 2012 in collaboration with Becamex. The project has a total investment of 1.2 billion USD./.