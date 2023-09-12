Business Vietnamese, Taiwanese firms seek partnership in medical technology, equipment The “2023 Wow! Taiwan Project - Health Tech Business Matchmaking Event” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 12, drawing more than 60 businesses from Vietnam and Taiwan (China) and witnessing the signing of a variety of cooperation deals.

Business Petrovietnam looks towards energy transition, service sector competitiveness General Director of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) Le Manh Hung has highlighted the crucial role of the service sector, one of the five principal areas of the group, in its production and business activities and development.

Business Hai Phong a bright spot in industrial park, economic zone development Hai Phong city’s Economic Zone Management Board on September 12 organised a seminar on the 30 years of developing Hai Phong industrial parks and economic zones and orientation for establishing the South Hai Phong Coastal Economic Zone.