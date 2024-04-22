Business HoSE to launch KRX trading system on May 2 Securities companies are set to switch to the new KRX trading system from April 24 to April 30 for official operation on May 2, said the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Auction for gold bullion to start on April 23 The State Bank of Vietnam will start auctioning 16,800 taels of SJC-branded gold bars in Hanoi on April 23, it said in a statement.