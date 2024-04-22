Judicial records issued through VNeID app from April 22
A member of the Ministry of Justice's Youth Union guiding a citizen to obtain a judicial record certificate through the VNeID app. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The issuance of judicial record certificates via the VNeID app has been tested in Hanoi and the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from April 22.
After the testing phase ends on June 22, the new system will be implemented nationwide.
This was announced April 21 by Major General Vu Van Tan, Deputy Director of the Administrative Management Police Department for Social Order, and the Secretary of the Task Force responsible for implementing Government Project 06.
The Task Force for Government Project 06 will trial VNeID judicial record certificates in the localities for two months, aiming to streamline administrative procedures and provide convenience for citizens and businesses alike.
According to the authorities, requesting judicial record certificates with VNeID is simple. The process takes just a few minutes, and certificates can be received via email or postal delivery without the need for in-person visits.
Electronic judicial record certificates on VNeID offer multiple-use convenience, digital signatures, and compliance with e-transaction laws, eliminating the need for extra paper copies. Businesses benefit from streamlined operations, particularly in recruitment processes, adding value to both employees and employers.
For State agencies, reusing the results allows electronic judicial record certificates to be immediately applied to administrative procedures without requiring people to present paper copies, thereby reducing costs and saving money for society.
Currently, it is estimated that implementing the issuance of judicial record certificates on VNeID helps people not only save time and effort, but also save hundreds of billions of dong ach year. All people in need can request the issuance of judicial record certificates on VNeID; specifically, for people with fee waiver records, the request is made on the National Public Service Portal.
In the past, managing paperwork, carrying out processes, and producing results associated with the national distribution of judicial record certificates presented numerous difficulties. People had to wait in line for long periods, even wasting days getting these certificates.
The current procedure for granting judicial record certificates is still complex, and the results are still returned in paper copies, which are frequently wasteful and difficult to repurpose. Additionally, companies find it challenging to digitalise these paper copies, especially when hiring new employees.
Acknowledging these obstacles, the Government, in collaboration with the Prime Minister and the Task Force for Implementing Government Project 06, has released several guidelines intended to mitigate challenges and progressively shift every phase of the certificate issuance procedure from manual to electronic, thus supporting the country's digital revolution.
As of now, the authorities of Hanoi and Thua Thien-Hue are actively collaborating to implement the issuance of judicial record certificates on VNeID to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and society at large./.