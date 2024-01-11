Khanh Hoa: Biggest ever social housing project kicks off
The biggest ever social housing project in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa saw its construction commenced on January 11, promising to accommodate about 20,250 people in the future.
At the groupbreaking ceremony of the Vinhomes Happy Home Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa province on January 11. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The biggest ever social housing project in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa saw its construction commenced on January 11, promising to accommodate about 20,250 people in the future.
Covering approximately 88ha, the nearly 3.8 trillion VND (155.29 million USD) Vinhomes Happy Home Cam Ranh is expected to be completed around the end of 2026, aiming to deliver some 3,600 units of low-rise social housing, complemented by several hundred villas and adjacent townhouses. It also encompasses a comprehensive array of social infrastructure components, including healthcare facilities and an educational system spanning from preschools to high schools.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan stressed that Khanh Hoa has anticipated expected increases in social housing of 44,461 units by 2025 and 46,066 units by 2030. He said in recent years, the province has witnessed a rapid surge in its workforce serving service-oriented businesses and industrial zones, posing new challenges and requirements for housing solutions at the local level.
Aligned with the government's initiative on investing in the construction of at least 1 million social housing units for low-income individuals and industrial zone workers for 2021-2030, Khanh Hoa has been allocated to complete 3,400 units during the 2022-2025 phase and an additional 4,400 units from 2026 to 2030. In the immediate term between 2022 and 2025, it aims to finish over 4,800 units.
Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and General Director at the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, remarked that this is the fourth Vinhomes social housing project in Vietnam and the second launched since the beginning of 2024./.