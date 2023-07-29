A Vietnam Airlines airplane at Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – Khanh Hoa province always welcomes and supports foreign enterprises and investors, including those from Canada, so that they can gain success in doing business in the locality, Nguyen Khac Toan, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council has said.

He made the statement at a seminar held on July 28 in Vancouver to introduce the south-central coastal province’s potential during a working visit of a delegation from Khanh Hoa.

The event, which drew the participation of representatives of Richmond city administration, Canadian businesses who are looking forward to doing business and investing in the Southeast Asian country, is part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada.

At the seminar, Toan highlighted the rapid recovery of his province from the COVID-19 pandemic, elaborating that Khanh Hoa makes effective use of its strengths in tourism, services and marine economy.

He expressed his wish for a direct air route between Nha Trang city of Khanh Hoa province and Vancouver city of British Columbia province.

Vancouver is strong in tourism and marine economic development, which match Khanh Hoa's cooperation goals, the official added.

According to Vietnam-Canada Business Association’s president Dan On, the association currently has more than 700 members and many of them want to cooperate with Vietnamese partners.

Chairman of the People's Council of Khanh Hoa province Nguyen Khac Toan (third, left), Consul General Nguyen Quang Trung (second, left) and Richmond City Councilor Chak Au and members of the Vietnam-Canada Business Association at the event. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Chak Au, a member of Richmond city's council, said he hopes to help strengthen cooperation between investors in Richmond and Khanh Hoa in the fields of tourism, import-export and maritime transport.

Previously, the Khanh Hoa delegation visited a number of Canadian companies doing business with Vietnam. It also held working sessions with the British Columbia Ministry of Economic Development and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Vancouver.



Vietnam is the 10th biggest export partner of British Columbia and the biggest ASEAN trade partner of Canada./.