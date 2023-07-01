Khanh Hoa has become an attractive destination in the itinerary of international cruise ships.

Since March this year, the province has welcomed five cruise ships which carried nearly 4,000 passengers.

The strong rebound in number of high-spending cruise ship tourists from many countries around the world to the locality shows a positive sign, affirming the attraction of Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa.

Nha Trang is expecting to serve over 30 cruise ships in 2023, including many carrying 2,000 - 4,000 passengers each.

This year, the tourism sector of the province is expected to welcome about 4 million tourists, including 1.5 million international ones, and get a revenue of over 885 million USD./.

VNA