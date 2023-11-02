Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – The southern province of Kien Giang estimated its export value of aquatic products at around 29.5 trillion VND (1.22 billion USD) in the first 10 months of this year, or 82.75% of the yearly plan, up 5.28% from the same period last year.



The provincial Statistics Office also reported that the total output of aquatic products from both farming and fishing exceeded 665,100 tonnes, achieving 79.19% of the plan, down 3.38% year on year.



Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Huu Toan said the output from farming was 301,617 tonnes, up 15.81%.

However, total seafood catches dropped by over 15% year on year due to adverse weather conditions at sea, a decline in seafood resources and higher fuel and material costs. Many ship owners face issues such as insufficient working capital, labour shortage, and other reasons that force them to keep their ships grounded.

So far, the total area for aquaculture in the entire province has exceeded 291,000 ha, meeting the target and increasing by 18% annually.

The official said the province has strengthened the management of fishing vessels, with 100% operating vessels registered and licensed to fish. All local fishing vessels have also installed VMS (vessels monitoring system) equipment.



Tien Giang also promoted communications activities and guidance to ship owners and captains to prevent violations of foreign waters, in implementing recommendations of the EU inspection teams to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing./.