At a display of Kien Giang signature products (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Kien Giang (VNA) – An international conference to promote trade, investment and tourism cooperation between Kien Giang and India was held in the Mekong Delta province’s Rach Gia city on June 30, drawing representatives from more than 100 Indian firms and 50 local enterprises.



Vice Chairwoman of the Kien Giang People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Nhan briefed participants on the socio-economic, political, defence, security situation of Kien Giang as well as its natural conditions, advantages and potential for developing agro-forestry-fisheries, services and maritime economy.



Kien Giang is home to Phu Quoc, the largest island and the first island city of Vietnam, and a famous tourist destination of the country. Kien Giang is also the only Vietnamese locality that has two airports, including Phu Quoc International Airport that receives 40-50 domestic and international flights each day.



Phu Quoc is also the only destination of Vietnam that applies 30-day visa exemption policy on foreigners, she said.



Over the years, Kien Giang has received three aid packages worth 102,800 USD from India.



Last year, the locality welcomed 12,744 Indian visitors, making India the fifth largest international tourism market of Kien Giang. India is also Kien Giang’s major importer of leather and footwear by consuming 2.41 million USD worth of the products last year. Meanwhile, Kien Giang imported 1.99 million USD worth of frozen squids from India.



Currently, Kien Giang has 20 industrial clusters and parks, while hosting 54 foreign-invested projects from 19 countries and territories with total capital of over 2.76 billion USD. However, it has yet to receive any from India.



Nhan said that Kien Giang is calling for investment in the five major areas of high technology agriculture development; renewable energy, clean energy; tourism; trade, services, education and training, high quality healthcare services; and marine economy.

At a signing ceremony between Indian importers and Kien Giang firms (Photo: VNA)



She underlined that Kien Giang always accompany with and creates optimal conditions for investors, while working to ensure the infrastructure system, human resources and basic services to investors, while staying ready to make dialogue with them to ensure their success.



For his part, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi said that this is the first time more than 100 Indian firms specialising in various areas such as construction, technology, agriculture, food processing, garment and textile, chemicals, IT and tourism have visited in Kien Giang to seek partnership with local partners.



Highlighting Kien Giang’s strengths in diverse areas, including fisheries and tourism, he said he hopes businesses of the two sides will discuss with each other to explore areas of their common interest and seek partnership.



The Indian Consulate General in HCM City will organise more business and cultural events to strengthen business, investment and tourism as well as cultural exchanges between the two sides, he pledged.



During the event, businesses of Kien Giang and India signed a number of cooperation agreements in the fields of leather and footwear; fisheries; tourism; education and information technology./.

VNA