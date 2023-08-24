Hanoi (VNA) – The architecture expo 2023 will be organised on Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang from September 8 - 10.



The expo is expected to introduce the country’s architectural achievements in recent years. The event will also be an in-depth architecture forum that gathers leading units, organisations, domestic and international enterprises, managers, and experts in the field of architecture and planning and related sectors.

The action programme to implement the Poliburo's Resolution 06-NQ/TW on planning, construction, management and sustainable development of urban areas in Vietnam until 2030 with a vision to 2045 will also be mulled over at the expo, along with the development orientations of modern Vietnamese architecture imbued with the national identity and promoting traditional values.



The expo includes various activities such as field trips to outstanding projects in Kien Giang that have adopted green architecture, energy saving, and environmental-friendly materials.

The event comprises a plenary session, two thematic seminars and an architecture exhibition.



At the plenary session and discussion with the theme "Architecture - creating a sustainable space for the community", domestic and foreign experts will debate and contribute ideas to the policy framework with the goal of achieving sustainable architecture, meeting the requirements of climate change and preventing epidemics and natural disasters.



They are anticipated to make suggestions on models, aiming to improve design quality, ensure sustainable development and create a mechanism to promote the application of science and technology and a new model of green building in Vietnam./.