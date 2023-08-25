For a month now, Kon Tum province has been in the Ngoc Linh ginseng seed harvest season, preparing to plant a new crop.

However, it hasn’t been easy for local growers to obtain seeds in the precious variety.

In order to protect ginseng seeds from birds and rodents, local people must remain vigilant.

The Department of Science and Technology of Kon Tum province recently granted its very first geographical indication certificates to Ngoc Linh ginseng products from two local companies.

After receiving the certificates, the companies must affix geographical indication labels to their Ngoc Linh ginseng products.

Over 1,700 hectares of ginseng are currently being cultivated in the districts of Tu Mo Rong and Dak Glei.



Ngoc Linh ginseng (or Vietnamese ginseng), a rare medical root containing 52 saponin compounds helpful to human health, was discovered on Ngoc Linh Mountain on the border between Kon Tum and Quang Nam provinces in the late 1960s.



Among the world’s most precious, the ginseng was approved as a national product under a Prime Ministerial Decision in 2017./.

VNA