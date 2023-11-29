Outstanding students receive scholarships at the Korean Entrepreneur Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Festival last year. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 115 outstanding students received scholarships worth 1.15 billion VND (about 47,500 USD) from 61 Korean enterprises at the Korean Entrepreneur Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Festival on November 29 in Hanoi.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang said that Korean firms' contributions to society in the past year are noble gestures, reflecting the spirit and responsibility for sustainable and inclusive development of the Korean business community in the world and in Vietnam.

She also urged the Korean Chamber of Business in Vietnam (KOCHAM) and Korean enterprises to continue expanding their investment, generating jobs and creating the best conditions for Vietnamese workers working at Korean enterprises.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam Choi Young-sam said that since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992, two-way trade turnover has increased 175 times and the RoK has become the largest foreign investor in the Southeast Asia country.

The festival is an annual event which has been organised by KOCHAM since 2015./.