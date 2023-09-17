At an apparel factory in Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Labour market development is seen as significant to the sustainable growth of the southeast which holds a strategically important position in terms of politics, socio-economic development, national defence and security of the entire country.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vocational Education Association Tran Anh Tuan pointed out four major trends in the Vietnamese labour market in the coming years, including the increasing number of workers on technology platforms, shift in occupations to soft skills, vulnerability of simplified jobs, and rise in entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Statistics showed that 68% of jobs currently require basic digital skills, while one-fifth demand specialised and in-depth digital skills.



Truong Minh Huy Vu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, said the city has demand for jobs in connection with the development trends of key economic sectors, digital transformation, industries with a high level of sci-tech. The city is also developing trade in the direction of the service sector.



He added that the building of a plan on labour and employment, along with action programmes, is necessary to promote a comprehensive labour market and improve workers’ welfare.

An aquaculture company in Ho Chi Minh City strives to develop production (Photo: VNA)



Vu suggested that in the short and long term, the city needs to launch support packages for firms to boost investment in technological innovation, production automation and digital economy which will contribute to improving labour productivity.

Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh said the locality aims to have 85% of its workforce undergoing vocational training by 2025, with 35% of them holding degrees or certificates. Additionally, it seeks to generate jobs to about 35,000 workers annually.



According to a leader of Dong Nai, the southern province strives to have 30% of its trained workforce with degrees or certificates by 2025./.

