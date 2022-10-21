Lam Dong seeks stronger partnership with Belgian businesses, localities
A delegation from the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Duc Quan has paid a visit to Belgium to seek stronger partnership with businesses and localities in the European country.
At the working session with Lam Dong delegation and leaders of East Flanders province (Photo: VNA)
On October 20, the delegation had a meeting with representatives of Delahaut, a company specialising in coffee, and flower company Deroose Plants. The firms showed interest in cooperation opportunities in Vietnam and Lam Dong in particular.
The same day in Gent city, the delegation had a working session with Governor of East Flanders province Carina Van Cauter who introduced strengths of the locality in sea port and tertiary training. Currently, Gent is focusing on boosting circular economy, sustainable development and smart city, she said.
For his part, Quan briefed the host on Lam Dong’s advantages in high-tech agriculture and tourism thanks to its favourable weather conditions. Highlighting the province’s orientations to combine agriculture and tourism, he asked for support from East Flanders in developing green and circular agriculture and health care.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Brussels, Vice Chairman of Lam Dong People’s Committee Dang Chi Dung said that East Flanders and Lam Dong shared many similarities and cooperation potential, especially in flower farming, scientific research and environmental-friendly agriculture.
The delegation’s visit to the locality aims to promote collaboration between the two localities after two years of COVID-19, and seek partnership with local businesses in the field of coffee and flower farming.
On October 21, the delegation is scheduled to visit a number of establishments producing saplings, vegetable and flower and ornamental plants in East Flanders, a major flower, vegetable and beef supplier of Belgium.
Since Lam Dong and East Flanders set up their partnership in 2000, the two sides have conducted various projects that benefit both sides. East Flanders has supported Lam Dong by sending many officials to the province and provide funding in agriculture to the locality./.