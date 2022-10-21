Business Logistics industry held back by poor infrastructure, technology Despite its great potential for growth, poor transport infrastructure and high costs are holding back the logistics industry, insiders said at the Vietnam Logistics Transformation forum held in HCM City on October 19.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on October 21, up 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Bac Ninh province seeks stronger cooperation with Gumi city of RoK The northern province of Bac Ninh and Gumi city of the Republic of Korea co-held a business forum in Bac Ninh city on October 20, aiming to intensify cooperation between the two localities as well as the two countries.

Business Hanoi Gift Show 2022 opens Hanoi Gift Show 2022 opened in the capital city on October 22 with 460 pavilions, including some run online.