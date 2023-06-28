World Thai economy stable but household debt remains a worry Thailand's economy remains stable and is projected to continue growing for the rest of 2023, according to the country’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

World Lao government pledges to solve economic difficulties Despite challenges, Laos’s economy is projected to grow by 4.8% in the first six months of 2023, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has said.

World Indonesia sends humanitarian aid to Myanmar The Indonesian Government on June 26 sent humanitarian aid to people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Rakhine State of Myanmar last May.