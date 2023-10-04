People participate in “Flying over the golden paddies” paragliding event in Lao Cai province's Bat Xat district. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The number of visitors to the northern province of Lao Cai in the first nine months of this year reached a record of more than six million, up 71% over the same period last year, thanks to measures to stimulate tourism demand, together with improved service quality.



The province’s tourism revenue in the January-September period was about 18.56 trillion VND (760 million USD), a rise of 49.5% from a year earlier.



In September alone, Lao Cai attracted more than 1.1 million visitors, an increase of 101.6% compared to the previous month. Total revenue from tourists reached about 2.7 trillion VND, up 37.9% from the previous month.



According to the provincial Department of Tourism, visitors have mainly come to its key tourist destinations such as Sa Pa town, Lao Cai city, and Bac Ha, Bao Yen, and Bat Xat districts.



From the beginning of this year, many typical and unique tourism products have been organised in the localities such as the VTV Cup International Women's Volleyball Tournament 2023, the Bao Ha temple festival in Bao Yen district, the Summer festival "Sa Pa - Land of Love".



Lao Cai province targets to attract about seven visitors and rake in 22 trillion VND in tourism revenue this year, year-on-year increases of 50% and 34%, respectively./.