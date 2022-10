Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh. (Photo: VNA)

- Anou Mai magazine of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party recently published an article entitled "60 years of Lao-Vietnam, Vietnam-Laos relations ", highlighting the special and unique ties between the two countries.Founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Suphanouvong, and cultivated by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, Laos -Vietnam relationship has become the one hard to be found in the history of international relations, it said.According to the article, Vietnam and Laos established their diplomatic ties on September 5, 1962. The two nations have stood side by side in the past struggles against common enemies, as well as in the current national building and safeguarding. They signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on July 18, 1977.Today, the two countries continue to strengthen their great friendship, special solidarity and integral cooperation in both width and depth and from the central to the local level, in order to bring practical benefits to their people, it stated.