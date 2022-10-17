World Singapore faces new COVID-19 wave driven by XBB sub-variant The current wave of COVID-19 infections in Singapore is being driven by the XBB sub-variant and is likely to peak at an average of 15,000 daily cases next month, a Singaporean official said.

World Six killed in Manila fire Six people died in a blaze that ripped through a house in a residential area in the Philippine capital Manila before dawn on October 15, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.

World ASEAN pledges efforts to promote nuclear-free Southeast Asia: Ambassador Member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pledge efforts to promote a nuclear-free Southeast Asia, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said at a recent meeting of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) of the United Nations General Assembly on October 14 in New York.

World Singapore central bank tightens monetary policy to dampen inflation The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on October 14 that it had tightened monetary policy for the fifth time in a year, allowing a further appreciation of the Singapore dollar to help dampen inflation.