Lao magazine applauds Vietnam- Laos solidarity
Anou Mai magazine of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party recently published an article entitled "60 years of Lao-Vietnam, Vietnam-Laos relations", highlighting the special and unique ties between the two countries.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) -
Founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Suphanouvong, and cultivated by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, Laos-Vietnam relationship has become the one hard to be found in the history of international relations, it said.
According to the article, Vietnam and Laos established their diplomatic ties on September 5, 1962. The two nations have stood side by side in the past struggles against common enemies, as well as in the current national building and safeguarding. They signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on July 18, 1977.
Today, the two countries continue to strengthen their great friendship, special solidarity and integral cooperation in both width and depth and from the central to the local level, in order to bring practical benefits to their people, it stated.
An art performance at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam-Laos Culture-sport-tourism exchange festival. (Photo: VNA)Bilateral political-diplomatic and national defence-security cooperation has been continuously consolidated, thus enhancing mutual trusts between Vietnamese and Lao leaders and people.
Regarding economic, trade and investment ties, Vietnam currently has 424 projects in Laos with a total investment capital of 3.57 billion USD, ranking third among countries and territories investing in this Southeast Asian country.
The two sides also work to promote collaboration in other fields such as socio-culture, education-training and health./.