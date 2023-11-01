Lao Party delegation visits Hung Yen
A delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by its deputy head Boutsady Thanameuang paid a working visit to the northern province of Hung Yen on November 1.
The Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission delegation is led by its deputy head Boutsady Thanameuang (L). (Photo: VNA)Hung Yen (VNA) – A delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by its deputy head Boutsady Thanameuang paid a working visit to the northern province of Hung Yen on November 1.
Secretary of the Hung Yen provincial Party Committee Nguyen Huu Nghia expressed his delight at rapid changes in Laos, and encouraged local enterprises and their Lao counterparts to explore cooperation opportunities, contributing to development in the neighbouring country and the province.
Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Tran Quoc Toan briefed the guests on socioeconomic development and Party and political system building in Hung Yen, saying between 2021 and September 2023 the locality’s economy grew some 9.3% annually and was among the top ten cities and provinces nationwide in this regard.
Attention has paid to infrastructure construction at industrial parks and clusters, investment attraction and business development, he said, adding that Hung Yen ranks third nationwide in implementing the national target programme on new-style rural area building.
For her part, the Lao official congratulated Hung Yen on its achievements in socioeconomic development and party and political system building, and noted her impressions on the province’s performance in new rural area building, foreign investment attraction, and especially party building, which, she said, would be valuable experience for Lao localities to follow and cooperate.
She suggested Hung Yen carry out more practical activities to step up cooperation with Lao localities across spheres, thus contributing to diversifying the solidarity the two countries.
Later the same day, the Lao delegation visited Phu Cu district, Hung Yen province./.