The most popular destinations for foreign tourists until June 2023 were Da Nang, Hoi An ancient town, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc island, among others.



The surge in international tourist arrivals was a sign of Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery. Many Laotians, as well as Cambodians, also visited Vietnam for medical purposes.

The steady growth in the number of Lao tourist arrivals is a positive sign for both countries’ tourism industries, and a testament to the close ties between the two nations.

On the other hand, Laos welcomed more than 1 million foreign tourists in the first four months of 2023, which was an impressive increase compared to 1.3 million tourists in the whole 2022.

Vietnamese visitors made up the second-largest group of foreign tourists with over 224,000 holidaymakers, just after Thailand./.

