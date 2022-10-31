Laos named among breathtaking travel destinations for 2023: National Geographic
National Geographic, one of the most widely-read and respected magazines in the world, has selected Laos as one of the 25 most breathtaking places one should visit in 2023.
As reported by the Laotian Times, Laos is the only ASEAN country featured in the magazine’s ‘annual list of superlative destinations’. Through the Laos Travel Guide on its website, the publication introduces Laos and its numerous travel destinations to readers and travelers.
“Board a new high-speed train that makes lesser known regions of Laos accessible to tourists and brings economic opportunities to locals,” the National Geographic wrote about the Laos-China Railway whose bullet trains can clock up to 160 km/hr.
“Villages clustered along the river regularly host backpackers drawn to the country’s exquisite French colonial architecture and stunning palaces and temples, but, the rugged terrain keeps Laos blissfully off the typical tourist trail,” it added.
Also this week, a prominent UK-based travel magazine has cited Laos as one of the 20 best places to visit in January 2023. It is the top ASEAN country on the list, ranking sixth.
Laos has already served over 1 million tourists this year, including 644,756 international visitors. The government expects to attract at least 900,000 foreign arrivals in 2022, which could lead to over 218 million USD in revenue./.