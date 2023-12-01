World Singapore remains most expensive city worldwide Singapore maintained its pole position as the world’s most expensive city for the ninth time in the last eleven years, tying with Zurich (Switzerland) and overtaking New York (US), which fell to third place this year, according to the EIU's Worldwide Cost of Living survey.

ASEAN Quang Ninh to host 26th ASEAN insurance regulators’ meeting The northern province of Quang Ninh will host the 26th ASEAN Insurance Regulators’ Meeting (AIRM-26) and the 49th ASEAN Insurance Council Meeting (AIC-49) from December 5-8.

World Ministerial meeting discusses transboundary haze pollution in Mekong sub-region The 12th Meeting of the Sub-regional Ministerial Steering Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution in the Mekong Sub-region took place in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city on November 30.