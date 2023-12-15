Laos takes tough actions to curb drug problems
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphadone (Photo: vientianetimes)Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphadone has highlighted nine issues that must be addressed to resolve the country’s burgeoning drug problems.
At s recent conference to review the country’s progress made under the agenda on the Resolution of the Drug Problem during 2021-2023 and future plans to curb drug abuse until 2025, he said certain aspects of the endeavours require special attention to ensure the goals of the National Agenda are met.
He advised the government leaders to develop the agenda into detailed plans, programmes and projects for implementation my ministries, provinces and related sectors.
Among the measures is reviewing the achieved results to identify weaknesses, challenges, and lessons that can be learnt so as to set the direction for future plans and resolve the drug problem more efficiently and effectively.
He also urged close coordination to raise public awareness of the harmful effects of drugs, and highlighted that local authorities should be instructed to monitor, prevent and resolve the theft of plants that contain addictive substances.
Additionally, he said it is necessary to cooperate with countries in the region to curb the trade of drug in border areas.
During July – November, competent authorities of Laos busted more than 11,500 drug related cases, arrested 1,913 people involved, and seized over 33,130 kilogrammes of drugs./.