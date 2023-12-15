ASEAN Ample room remains for ASEAN-Japan cooperation: researcher President of the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) Watanabe Tetsuya said on December 14 that there are many fields with good potential for cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and between Japan and Vietnam.

World ASEAN-Japan relations thrive over 50 years Over the past 50 years, the relationship between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan has grown comprehensively and deeply across all fields, from politics, security, economy and investment to culture, society, and development cooperation.

World Philippines lowers GDP target for 2023 The Philippines is tempering its economic growth outlook for 2024 as it braces for "difficult months" when the El Nino weather phenomenon takes its toll.

World Malaysia sees sharp drop in seafood catches Malaysia’s seafood catches have dropped sharply by nearly 300,000 tonnes since 2016 due to climate change impacts, according to the Department of Fisheries (DoF).